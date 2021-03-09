Cost of ugali might rise after maize imports ban

Maize imports

Cargo trucks from Tanzania ferrying tonnes of maize await offloading outside a Mombasa-based miller’s factory September 13, 2020. Kenya imports most of its maize from Tanzania annually to plug a local shortage.


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Kenyans will soon dig deeper into their pockets to pay for maize flour after last week’s ban on the importation of the grain from Uganda and Tanzania on safety concerns.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. NMG's annual SME conference to kick off Thursday

  2. Kenya fights re-export of mangoes to Europe

  3. How UK trade deal will affect Kenyan economy

  4. Warring county workers’ schemes agree to hold talks

  5. A splash of colour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.