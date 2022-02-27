Controversy rocks imports inspection tenders by Kebs

Second-hand cars

Second-hand cars being offloaded from a cargo ship at the port of Mombasa  on July 7, 2021. The Kenya Bureau of Standards still facing challenges related to procurement of inspectors of products in foreign countries before they get shipped to Kenya.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Local, international and oversea firms have been scheming against one another and dragging Kebs to courts.
  • The inspection contract involves ensuring products or goods coming to Kenya meet the regulations and quality requirements before shipment.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) is still facing challenges related to procurement of inspectors of products in foreign countries before they get shipped to Kenya.

