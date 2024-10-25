Jubilee, DTB launch new cover premium pay option

Jubilee Health Insurance in partnership with Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has launched a digital system for payment of insurance premiums.

The option, known as Lipa Polepole, allows customers to pay premiums in flexible installments that match their budgets until completion.

"This innovation is a game-changer for the industry," said Njeri Jomo, chief executive of Jubilee Health Insurance.

"We understand that today's customers need flexibility, convenience, and affordability. Our solution delivers all of these, allowing them to get the coverage they need without the burden of upfront payments. This milestone reflects our commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation,” she added.

Jubilee said the payments would be processed through an online portal.

“Now, with this online process, customers can complete their health insurance transactions in just five easy steps using their mobile phones. Whether purchasing a new health insurance policy or renewing an existing one, customers can apply, select an instalment plan, and receive instant approval — ensuring they are covered right away,” the company said.

In the partnership, DTB will provide the financial infrastructure for managing instalment payments, ensuring customers experience a smooth and reliable payment process.