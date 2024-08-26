Bolt takes after Uber, raises ride charges after pressure from drivers

Ride-hailing firm Bolt has raised its ride charges, including the minimum fare, barely a week after its rival Uber made a similar move to curb pressure from drivers who had resorted to setting their own rates in recent weeks.

Bolt announced on Monday that it had increased base fares across all its ride categories by 10 percent.

“Following the announcement, all rides booked through the Bolt platform will reflect a 10 percent increase in the base fare, for example, the base fare for the economy category will move from Sh200 to Sh220,” Bolt said in a statement.

Bolt, an Estonian ride-hailing and food delivery startup, said the move was expected to improve drivers’ earnings, noting that it has in recent months engaged them, amid concerns of ride-hailing firms’ pricing mechanisms being unfair to drivers.

Drivers operating in the ride-hailing industry have over the past months held protests against the companies’ pricing formulae that they complained as being unfair to them and had resorted to printing their price rates beyond prices customers were charged on the apps, sparking public outcry that has now forced the firms to raise prices.

On Monday last week, Uber said it had increased prices across all its offerings, indicating that the minimum fare on the ‘Uber Chap Chap’ product would go up by 10 percent.

Uber’s Head of East Africa Imran Manji said the drivers’ protests “have been an input, but it is not the decisive factor” for the decision to raise prices.

Bolt now says that feedback it has received from engagement with drivers led it to increase the prices.

“The feedback received highlighted the need for a fare adjustment to help drivers maintain sustainable earnings while continuing to provide safe, reliable, and high-quality service to riders across Kenya,” it said.

Bolt’s General manager in charge of rides, Ms Linda Ndungu said the price adjustment was an acknowledgement of “the value our drivers bring to the platform every day.”