Classy office features open new rivalry front

Office space

The office market was one of the hardest-hit by the Covid-19 menace as workers were forced to work from home.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

What you need to know:

  • The office market was one of the hardest-hit by the Covid-19 menace as workers were forced to work from home.
  • Office upgrades will be critical for investors in Nairobi because the number of new units has outstripped the surge in demand.

The office space market in Kenya is experiencing a major shake-up as investors compete to attract the eye of choosy clients through alluring features and structural designs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.