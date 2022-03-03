Apartment owners’ joy as title deeds issuing begins

The government has started issuing title deed for your sectional housing unit.

By  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans who purchased single units in apartment blocks can now get legal ownership papers.
  • Owners of such properties can use the documents for financial transactions, such as placing them as security for loans.

You can now get a title deed for your sectional housing unit, after the government started issuing ownership documents for such properties, unlocking a huge potential in one of Kenya’s sector with vast opportunities.

