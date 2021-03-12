Chemists face jail and fine in planned medicine law

By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • In 2019, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board closed down about 80 illegal chemists in Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

  • Proliferation of unregistered or unlicensed chemists has seen the Pharmacy and Poisons Board launch countrywide crackdown.

Individuals found selling or dispensing medicine without a written prescription from a registered health practitioner face three years in jail or a fine of up to Sh30,000 if MPs approve changes to the law.

