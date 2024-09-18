Chaos at Mogogosiek tea factory over low bonuses

Chaos erupted at Mogogosiek Tea Factory in Bomet on Wednesday as farmers protested over low annual bonus payments for their green leaf supplies.

During the unrest, anti-riot police fought running battles with farmers who tried to set fire to the factory.

The demonstration was sparked by the factory board's announcement last week of a bonus of Sh20 per kilogramme, a figure the tea farmers said was inadequate.

The protests turned violent, with several people reportedly injured, including one in critical condition after clashes with law enforcement.

“A number of farmers were injured when police repulsed those who had invaded the factory, looted tea, and attempted to burn part of the property. The situation escalated into lawlessness,” said a senior local administrator, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Senior police officials were unavailable for comment at press time as the situation continued to worsen throughout the day.

Wednesday's protests were the second in a week as farmers complain about lower bonus payments compared to other regions.

Protesters also set fire to part of the factory’s gate and briefly overpowered police. But reinforcements were called in and the crowd was dispersed when it tried to loot a shop on the premises.

Farmers from factories in the South Rift, including Mogogosiek, were offered an average bonus of Sh23 per kilogramme -- one of the lowest in the country.

In comparison, the Imenti factory in Meru gave members Sh60.3 per kilogramme, while Githongo and Kinoro offered Sh56 and Sh55 respectively.

The annual bonus, also known as the 'second payment', is usually declared in September and paid in October. It is calculated by taking the average annual sales of tea and deducting operational and overhead costs, including monthly payments already made to farmers.

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), which oversees 71 factories (17 of which operate as satellite units), is expected to release bonus payment figures for each factory soon.

The tea market has faced challenges in recent years, including a glut that left 100 million kilos of tea unsold at the Mombasa tea auction.