CEOs face Sh1m fine for lack of office graft rules

court gave cuffs

The State is shifting focus of its anti-corruption fight to the private sector. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new guidelines will require firms to have a written code mapping out corruption risks and ways to combat graft.
  • Firms will be expected to hire a senior executive to drive their anti-corruption agenda, including enforcement actions and back the manager with a budget.

Chief executive officers face Sh1 million fine or 10 years in jail if they fail to set up internal code of conduct for battling bribery and corruption as the State extends the fight against graft to the private sector.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.