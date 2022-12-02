CA chairman Gilbert Kibe quits after a seven-month stint

The Communications Authority of Kenya(CA) board chairman Gilbert Kibe quit, just seven months after his appointment.

In a letter dated December 2, 2022, and addressed to President William Ruto, Kibe said he was quitting to pursue personal interests.

“Due to personal interests that I wish to pursue, I hereby tender my resignation as Chairman of the Board of the Communications Authority of Kenya with effect from December 1, 2022,” wrote Kibe in the letter that was also copied to ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

“I take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for according me the opportunity to serve in this important and strategic regulatory agency for the last seven months,” added Kibe.

Mr Kibe was appointed as CA Board Chairman by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 13 this year for a three-year term.

Before joining the communications industry regulator, Kibe was the Director-General of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) where he exited in February this year after serving two three-year terms.

He has previously served as the chief executive of Bahati Ridge Development Limited and Nairobi Flight Training Limited. He was also a chairman of Home Afrika International.

Kibe’s resignation comes in a period when President Ruto, who was sworn in on September 13, is reviewing positions in government including the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries last month and the swearing-in of Principal Secretaries on Friday morning.