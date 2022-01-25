Kenya blinks first, lifts ban on flights from Dubai

KCAA Director-General Gilbert Kibe

KCAA Director-General Gilbert Kibe who said ban on flights from Dubai was lifted Monday midnight, offering a major relief to hundreds of travellers between the two destinations.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Bonface Otieno

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Travellers from Dubai will be allowed into the country from today after Kenya lifted a ban it had imposed on all inbound and transit passenger flights from the Middle East nation two weeks ago.

