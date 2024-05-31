Brookside embarks on sustainability route

Milk processor Brookside plans to increase its sustainability-linked investments in the dairy value chain in partnership with farmers to boost safety and nutrition standards of its products as it seeks to consolidate its regional market lead.

The processor said it is adopting environmentally friendly technologies that promote sustainable milk production across the country.

Mr Emmanuel Kabaki, Brookside’s general manager for milk procurement said they are banking on sustainable agronomic practices such as adoption of agroforestry and use of biogas as a clean energy source, to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are integrating the sustainability principle across all our areas of operations, including the entire milk chain from the farms to the product points of sale. This includes environment-conscious land resource utilisation, which is key to fostering a robust dairy enterprise that accelerates economic prosperity for our farmers,” Mr Kabaki said on Friday.

He spoke on the sidelines of the Nakuru County Dairy Value Chain Exhibition held in Keringet, Kuresoi South Sub County.

Sustainable milk production

Mr Kabaki said Brookside had set up fodder demonstration plots at its raw milk bulking stations to train farmers on the optimisation of animal feeding practices for sustainable milk production.

“Farmers across the country are also benefitting from regular training on fodder establishment through our dairy training courses held across all milk production sheds in the country. We are also partnering with our raw milk suppliers to increase tree cover in all collection areas,” said Mr Kabaki.

“Through regular training, we are closing the awareness gap among dairy farmers about the benefits and best dairy practices for sustainable production,” he said.

The processor is also encouraging the adoption of solar energy on farms to reduce carbon footprints.

Mr Kabaki commended the County Government of Nakuru for coming up with robust programmes that encourage the growth and development of the dairy sub-sector in the region.