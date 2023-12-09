Brookside pays Sh323m in bonus to farmers

Milk processor, Brookside Dairy has paid a total of Sh323 million in annual bonuses to dairy farmers countrywide.

Producers contracted to the processor got an early festive gift on Friday when Brookside released Sh185 million in bonuses for milk delivered between June and November this year. Mid-2023, the processor, which partners with 160,000 farmers, released Sh138 million in bonuses.

The latest payout, under a reward scheme operated by the firm, will benefit dairy groups and individual farmers who signed up for the project and have been supplying raw milk to Brookside during the period.

Mr Emmanuel Kabaki, Brookside’s general manager for milk procurement said farmers were rewarded for meeting agreed supply targets in both quantity and quality.

Reward scheme

“The farmer groups and individual suppliers who benefitted are those who signed up for our reward scheme and were given raw milk supply targets, for both quantity and quality. We are rewarding these farmers as a recognition of their toil in meeting these targets,” Mr Kabaki said in a statement issued in Nakuru.

The reward scheme was pioneered by Brookside five years ago as it sought to appreciate the critical role raw milk suppliers play in the upstream phase of the dairy value chain. The payout has been rising over the years, as the processor’s base of contracted farmers continues to expand.

“The reward is a demonstration of our excellent working relationship with all our 160,000 raw milk suppliers across the country. It has boosted the supply of high-quality milk, thus enabling us to tap into a larger share of high-value products,” Mr Kabaki added.