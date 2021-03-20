British Uber court ruling gives hope to Kenya’s digital taxi drivers

Taxis parked at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on July 22, 2019.

By  Brian Ambani

 Uber drivers in the United Kingdom are set to earn a minimum wage following a landmark ruling by the union’s Supreme Court last month that the ride-hailing company’s drivers are its employees.

