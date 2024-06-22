Boost for tea sale as Rwanda firm joins local market

The Mombasa Tea Auction, which has been struggling with quality products that fetch lower prices on the global market, got a boost this week after a Rwandan firm joined the market to offer premium tea.

Liptons Teas and Infusions Rwanda Ltd began selling its Kibeho garden mark tea through the Mombasa tea auction this week adding to several other firms which offer high-quality teas following the completion of the Kibeho factory, a state-of-the-art facility, which has enabled the company to begin full-scale production.

Tea Buyers Association official Peter Kimanga said they are excited about the entry of Kibeho tea from Rwanda.

“When we see a producer bringing high-quality teas which our market is looking for we applaud them. I wish more producers could emulate the standards being kept by Rwanda because for the last four years’ Rwandan tea has been fetching the highest tea prices in Mombasa tea auction,” said Mr Kimanga. Mr Kimanga added that the Mombasa auction is attractive because of the variety of the tea it offers.

Rwanda’s tea continues to offer consistent quality product outdoing price offers from other regional countries as international buyers remain particular about quality.

Market data by the East African Tea Traders Association (EATTA) shows the price of Rwandan tea at Sh375 a kilogramme in the sale held on 11 June this year, against Kenya’s tea at Sh298, Burundi Sh286, Uganda Sh145 and Tanzania’s Sh136 for the same quantity.

The value of Rwandan tea has been on an upward trend since the beginning of the year on the back of high demand.

Liptons Teas and Infusions Rwanda Ltd head of plantations in East Africa Ms Sylvia Ten Den said the sale of the tea at the auction will create economic opportunities for tea farmers in Rwanda and other stakeholders along the value chain.

“The upcoming auction will mark the first sale of Lipton Teas and Infusions Rwanda Ltd’s tea at the Mombasa auction representing a significant achievement for the company and the region,” said Ms Ten Den.