Billionaire Narendra Raval joins case to defend Ruto's Finance Act

Devki Group of Companies chairman, Narendra Raval. 
Photo credit: File
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Billionaire businessman Narendra Raval (popularly known as Guru) has voiced his support for the controversial Finance Act, of 2023, saying it contains incentives that will benefit local manufacturers.

The contested law has taxation measures offering protection to certain industries but also introduced a heavier burden on multiple constituencies including salaried workers and consumers of petroleum products.

Mr Naval through his firm Devki Steel Mills Ltd was allowed to join the case by a bench of three judges even as various parties and lobbyists oppose sections of the Act and want them quashed.

Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli and Lawrence Mugambi allowed Devki Steel Mills and Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) to join the case as interested parties after urging the court to let them give their views on the Act.

