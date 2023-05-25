Devki Group to build Sh45m cement plant in Eldoret

Kenyan manufacturer Devki Group plans to build a Sh45 million cement processing plant in Eldoret's Cheramei area off the Eldoret-Webuye highway, the company said in a disclosure.

Cemtech Limited, a subsidiary of Devki Group — a family-owned conglomerate — will implement the project.

"The total cost of the proposed project is estimated to cost Sh45 million. This amount will be distributed to various project activities that include builders work, electrical services installations, mechanical service installations, external works, water reticulation and drainage services, site installations, preliminaries, and contingencies," said Cemtech.

The plant will manufacture cement using clinker, pozzolana, limestone, and gypsum. The company said clinker would be imported and sourced locally from its integrated plants in Lukenya and Nakuru.

"Pozzolana will be supplied by third-party contractors and will be sourced from Nakuru areas whereas limestone will be sourced from Nakuru area and supplied by third-party contractors.

"On the other hand, gypsum is sourced from Kitui Mwingi Ngaaie and supplied by third-party contractors," said the cement manufacturer.

The Devki Group owns Simba Cement, which trades under National Cement. Cemtech Limited, a subsidiary of Sanghi Group of India, is one of the world's largest cement makers.

Simba Cement acquired Cemtech last year following approval by the Competition Authority of Kenya in March.

National Cement produces cement on various sites, including Lukenya in Machakos, Emali in Kajiado, Salgaa in Nakuru, and the former Rhino Cement planta in Athi River and Kaloleni in Kilifi county.

According to the Economic Survey 2023, cement production grew by 5.5percent in 2022 to 9.24million tonnes. The increased production was occasioned by expansion by producers to meet an increased demand of the commodity in the construction sector.