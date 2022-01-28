Bid for new independent CDF auditor gets backing

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi during an interview at his office premises in Nairobi on July 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi cites a conflict of interest in the current review arrangement.
  • He challenged public finance watchdogs to explore alternative channels to oversee the NG-CDF.
  • There have been fears that CDF cash is not managed transparently.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has backed proposals for a new independent body to scrutinise audit reports on the use of the multibillion-shilling National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), citing conflict of interest in the current review arrangement.

