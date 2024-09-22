Beer, luxury vehicles up for grabs in KRA auction

The Kenya Revenue Authority has issued a notice of intention to auction thousands of goods stored at its warehouses in Nairobi and Mombasa should the owners fail to collect them within 30 days.

Among the goods listed are some 3,000 cases of beer, tens of high-end motor vehicles, foodstuffs, household goods and construction materials.

A gazette notice published on Friday, September 20, noted that some of the uncollected goods were destined for South Sudan.

About 1,100 cases of beer arrived in the country on March 4, 2014, and have not been collected ever since they were stored at the customs warehouse in Mombasa.

The goods were consigned to Lamwia International Trading Company Ltd, according to the gazette notice.

Another 2,030 packages of beer at risk of auctioning in Nairobi arrived on July 22 this year destined for South Sudan.

The consignee for this cargo was Maza General Trading Company.

“Pursuant to the provisions of section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, notice is given that unless the under mentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, Inland Container Depot, Nairobi within thirty (30) days of this notice, they may be sold by public auction on 21st October, 2024, 22nd October, 2024 and 23rd October, 2024 via online auction https://ibid.kra.go.ke/,” states a notice signed by George Aduwi, Chief Manager, Inland Container Depot, Nairobi.

At the Container Freight Stations (CFS) in Mombasa, tens of vehicles risk auction.

The vehicles include high-end brands such as Toyota Lexus, Mercedes Benz, BMW X3, and Audi Q5 among others.

“Interested buyers may view the goods at the indicated facilities on 21st October, 2024 and 22nd October, 2024 during office hours,” stated a notice signed by Evanson Mairura, Chief Manager, CFS Operations.