Be on the look-out for that financial scammer scheming for your money

cyber attack

Watch out for that financial con promising get rich quick plan as there is always a nasty sting awaiting you.
 

Photo credit: Shutterstock
Ritesh Barot

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

Richard Nixon famously said “In the heart, everyone knows that the only people who get rich from getting rich quick books are those who write them”. The same can be said about get-rich-quick schemes or investments, which are promising significantly better returns than the market and are possibly too good to be true.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.