Slow exit of Covid-19 menace ushers in darkness as energy crisis looming

An attendant serving a motorist at Rubis filling station along Koinange Street Nairobi on October 14, 2021.  The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased by Sh5 per litre.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Ritesh Barot

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

Kenyans are furious over repeated fuel price increases this year. The latest last month caused a rumpus as wananchi were already suffering economic adversity due to the effects of the Covid-19 scourge.

