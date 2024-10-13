Atwoli welcomes 6pc rise in wages

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has welcomed the six per cent rise in minimum wage declared by President William Ruto as they called upon the Ministry of Labour to ensure compliance.

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said the wage increase that will take effect from November 1, will cushion Kenyans against the prevailing harsh economic times.

While the workers’ umbrella union pushed for a 22.5 per cent minimum wage increment, President Ruto on May 1, offered a six per cent rise during the 59th International Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

“This increase is a significant step toward improving the livelihood of Kenyan workers,” Mr Atwoli said in a statement released yesterday.

According to the Regulation of Wages (Agricultural Industry) (Amendment) Order, 2024, the lowest paid worker (unskilled employee) will be paid Sh7,997 while a farm foreman and farm clerk will take home Sh14,427 per month.

Other categories of workers include herdsman (Sh9,235), house servant (Sh9,129), senior foreman (Sh9,339), tractor driver (10,136), combine harvesters driver (Sh11,166), and Sh11,718 for a lorry or car driver for every month worked.

Mr Atwoli, while reacting to the schedule gazetted by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, noted that the move represents a significant step towards improving the welfare of Kenyan workers.

“The adjustment reflects the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by workers, especially during these economically challenging times marked by inflation and the rising cost of living,” he said.

Cotu further called on affiliated unions to kick off the process of renegotiating their respective Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and ensure that workers are cushioned from the erosion of purchasing power.

“We advise our affiliates to ensure that they negotiate for a two-year cycle CBA to have flexibility in the negotiations by changing economic dynamics.

Mr Atwoli noted that the process will ensure that the six per cent increase is duly incorporated, safeguarding the rights and interests of Kenyan workers across various industries.