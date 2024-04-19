mortgage loan

Affordable housing programme: Payslip holds key to cheaper homes buying in draft rules

All applicants seeking to purchase units in the State’s affordable housing programme would be required to present proof of income.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Julians Amboko

What you need to know:

  • Proof of income or funds is a document or paper that shows a person or entity has the ability and funds available for a specific transaction.
  • All applicants seeking to purchase units in the State’s affordable housing programme would be required to present proof of income.
  • The proposal is likely to rattle many Kenyan hustlers without regular pay slips

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The empty JSS promise: Where are the 16,000 classrooms?

    Ms Pauline Bwire teaches Junior Secondary School students at Kapsoya Primary School in Eldoret town

  2. PREMIUM Francis Ogolla: General who had big dreams for the KDF

    Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla

  3. PREMIUM Why Kisii violence just won't go away

    Kisii County ODM

  4. PREMIUM Angella Okutoyi: African tennis champion now dreaming of Olympics glory

    Angella Okutoyi