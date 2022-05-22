New ferry set to ease travel on Lake Victoria

A new ferry has been launched for commuter services on Lake Victoria. The vessel with a capacity of 80 passengers will link various points in Siaya and Homa Bay counties.

Nancy Karigithu, the Principal Secretary for Shipping and Maritime said the ferry will enhance movement of goods and cargo within the islands of Lake Victoria.

“This will make four the vessels plying between Luanda Kotieno and Mbita route,” she said, adding that the move will boost transport and connect communities between Lake Victoria’s various mainland and island.

Made possible

The initiative has been made possible through the support of the British Government which has advanced Sh442 million to Globology Ltd, the company that designs, owns and operates safe and affordable canoes with diesel-powered motors.

“The fund will be used to build five new ferries to be distributed in different routes and islands in Kenya and the neighbouring countries of Tanzania and Uganda,” she said.