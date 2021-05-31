Kenya drops inspection fees for Tanzania food products

President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Samia Suluhu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu at State House, Nairobi, on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenya has scraped inspection fees for Tanzanian importers of processed foods approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME 'King' James dislodges Oigara from banking perch

  2. Kenya eyes Sh100bn World Bank, IMF loans

  3. Bad loans balloon as top banks face tough Covid test

  4. Kenya drops inspection fees for Tanzania food products

  5. Free trade area provides Africa with new prospects

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.