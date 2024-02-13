Moi University

Defiant Moi University inflicts needless taxpayer pain on Moi-era deal

The entrance to Moi University's main campus in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County on February 08, 2024. Taxpayers will have to foot a Sh185 million bill plus interest penalties from the law suit dating back to 1999.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On July 4,1990 Vishva Builders informed Moi University that save for the revised tender sum of Sh476,371,024 and the contract period being 130 weeks from June 21,1990, all other terms and stipulated in the tender document remained unaffected.

  • Moi University honoured the first seven interim certificates issued by Mr Nyaseme and paid a total Sh63, 633,439.35.

  • Court filings show that Moi University claimed that Mr Nyaseme was aligned to the contractor and thus gave inaccurate cost estimations that favoured Vishva Builders—a claim Justice Wananda rejected.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kasaine: How Monica Kimani’s murder almost ruined my life

    Brian Lesalon Kasaine

  2. PREMIUM e-Citizen: Double jeopardy for patients in public hospitals

  3. PREMIUM Defiant Moi University inflicts needless taxpayer pain on Moi-era deal

    Moi University

  4. PREMIUM The mess at e-Citizen, NTSA, Treasury and Boma Yangu

  5. PREMIUM How hitches saw traders miss out on the affirmative action millions

    cash transactions