Advocacy organization calls for change in Africa’s climate narrative



In the backdrop of the ongoing Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, international non-profit advocacy organization One Campaign has called upon African leaders to seize the opportunity to promote justice and prosperity in the continent.

One Campaign has also challenged all African leaders to use the Summit to push a number of key policy changes geared towards building a more balanced trade and more resilient African economy.

The organisation is keen on seeing the World Bank shareholders and donor governments committing to tripling grants and loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and International Development Association (IDA).

Fight against climate change

One Campaign also wants donor governments to deliver on their commitment to double adaptation finance and commit to a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation that is needs-based and includes targets and/or indicators.

“The key to unlocking the untapped potential of this continent isn’t handouts or second-hand solutions from rich nations. It’s removing the barriers standing in our way. African countries possess the tools, talent and renewable resources to fuel their own growth and be at the vanguard of efforts to tackle climate change, poverty and inequality everywhere. But they are being blocked by a broken global financial system that denies them access to the affordable finance needed to unleash this potential,” Serah Makka, the Director for Africa at One Campaign.

The Africa Climate Summit themed “Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World” will provide African leaders the platform to challenge narratives and perceptions of Africa being the constant docile recipient and showcase the continent’s strength and aptitude to take a leading role in the fight against climate change and nature loss.

Africa’s climate adaptation

African nations are among the most vulnerable to climate change effects and have significant natural assets that could provide global climate solutions. Despite this, the continent receives a disproportionately small amount of global climate finance compared to other regions.

The estimated annual cost of Africa’s climate adaptation by 2050 is US$50 billion and the region has the world's highest potential for renewable energy. Yet, the continent currently receives US$19.5 billion per year in total climate finance and only 3 per cent of global investment in clean energy.