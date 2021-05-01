Why Kirinyaga University should be among your institutions of choice

By Reginah Kinogu

Kutus in Kirinyaga County is a generally cool, green and tranquil town. You could say it is the kind of atmosphere that is friendly to hard thinking and reflection – a place that would support study and innovation, and such kind of stuff.

Kirinyaga University is located here, and it is no wonder that the institution is fashioned more as a place for producing employers and not just employees.

Covid-19 may have disrupted the physical presence of students currently. That’s only a temporary setback. In any case, the mood of novelty is ingrained in the University’s study culture, and even as students presently attend classes online, the founding focus of the University as a place to churn out successful job creators is not derailed.

Learning continues virtually after the government suspended on-campus study country-wide to help avert the spread of Covid-19. The University’s investment in elaborate online and digital system has enabled students to study entirely remotely, socialise virtually, and participate in subject-specific discussions.

The online system allows lecturers to share notes, slides, videos and audio files with students. They can also give assignments, host discussions, conduct assessments and communicate with ease. Students can sit their exams, which are then graded and posted online for their access.

The system has actually enhanced the University’s student-centred approach to delivery of knowledge, and has indeed improved dialogue between lecturers and students, and among students.

Those pursuing postgraduate and doctorate degrees are even more advantaged by the online system. They flexibly continue to study and interact with their instructors without disrupting their work.

Since it was established as a constituent college of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Kirinyaga University has excelled in offering quality education in many fields. The studies are designed to build skills that would be useful in Kenya’s journey to Vision 2030 of becoming an industrialised nation.

From courses in Business and Education to Pure and Applied Science, Health Sciences, Hospitality and Textile Technology, and Engineering and Built Environment, the University ensures that students seeking knowledge and skills to thrive in the current competitive business and employment world are well equipped.

KyU, as it is popularly known, became a full University upon receiving its charter in 2016. At that time, only five years ago, the University offered 13 academic undergraduate programmes. That number has since grown to 11 postgraduate studies and 48 undergraduate courses. That rapid growth is both a reflection of the hard work that the Management continues to put in, and a statement of the University’s aspiration. The small town of Kutus could in years to come become known worldwide for hosting a great learning institution near the famous snow-capped Mount Kenya.

May 2021 intake is ongoing for all programmes, and some of the specific postgraduate studies the University offers include:

PhD in Business Administration

PhD in Information Science

PhD in Applied and Computational Mathematics

Master of Business Management

Master of Science in Statistics

Masters of Science in Information Technology

Master of Science in Computer Science

Master of Science in Applied Mathematics

Master of Science in Pure Mathematics

Master of Science in Forensic Science

Master of Public Health

Master of Science in Medical Genetics

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

For details on these and other programmes, click here. You will also get more information about the university via www.kyu.ac.ke and the video below.

Kirinyaga University Information Portal











