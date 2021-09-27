At last! ‘Ugali Man’ opens a modern gym, thanks to Odibets

Online sensation in Kenya, “Ugali Man”, has opened a state-of-the-art gym in Rongai area, Nairobi. The move marks a significant transformation from his previous makeshift facility.

The gym instructor, who a few months back posted a video of him eating ugali (maize meal) in a hilarious manner, had earlier received a brand new seven-seater van and a cash boost from Odibets to support his fitness career. That was immediately after the video had gone viral.

Speaking during the gym opening ceremony, Ugali Man, whose real name is Charles Odongo, thanked Odibets for the support they had given him, vowing to go all out in helping the youth to nurture their talents in the fitness industry.

“I thank Odibets for coming through for me and promise that I will support my fellow youth from Rongai, just the same way Odibets has supported me,” said an elated Odongo.

The support is part of Odi Mtaani, which is Odibets’ talent development initiative that targets promising young people at the grassroots.

Present during the gym opening ceremony was Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, who said: “We at Odibets believe that more funding is needed towards development of talent. Thus, we will continue to support unique talents such as Charles Odongo, who is committed to his fitness career in a passionate way.”