At last! ‘Ugali Man’ opens a modern gym, thanks to Odibets

Charles Odongo, popular as Ugali Man (right), with Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi.

Photo credit: Odibets

Online sensation in Kenya, “Ugali Man”, has opened a state-of-the-art gym in Rongai area, Nairobi. The move marks a significant transformation from his previous makeshift facility.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.