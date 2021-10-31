Tana River goes for innovative village concept to beat climate disasters

Artistic impression of the kind of eco-village the County Government of Tana River is working on.

Photo credit: County Government of Tana River

For decades, Tana River County has suffered perennial calamities that have affected livelihoods. The county has experienced floods-driven fatalities at unprecedented rates as a result of increasing climate change.

