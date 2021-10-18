Top crypto gaming site, Sportsbet.io, sets foot in Africa

Sportsbet.io, a top crypto betting site where sports enthusiasts from different countries across the world place bets using crypto-currencies, has finally opened its doors to Africa too, accepting players from the continent.

Speaking during a ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, to formally introduce the site to potential users in Africa, Jeremiah Maangi, the founder and Managing Director of Bizin Africa, said: “This is a new dawn for the African crypto and igaming community. We are introducing something new to Africa and this has always been our inspiration at Bizin Africa. We are looking forward to seeing Sportsbet.io being the preferred crypto-betting platform for African players.”

Bizin Africa is an investment management agency focused on driving growth in Africa by helping more businesses to launch their operations in the continent.

“The entry of Sportsbet.io into Africa shows that opportunities for investments in the continent are diverse. More investors and business owners should consider investing in here as they can be assured of a good return on their investment,” Maangi said.

Sportsbet.io bills itself as one of the best sites for sports betting online, offering a speedy service, with limitless fun and a fair betting experience. It features sports betting with thousands of odds and offers.

The site offers a variety of choices of sports to bet on. One can define it as a front-row seat experience to all major sports leagues.

Established in 2016, Sportsbet.io continuously innovates its sportsbook and casino product, such that it serves both casual and serious bettors. The site focuses on three core principles: Fun, fast, and fair.

Promotions and offers are ever-changing, giving customers a variety of attractive deals and bonuses to choose from.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee is on board since July 2020 as Sportsbet.io’s global cricket ambassador. He frequently talks about cricket and provides valuable insights on the game. Lee also features in plenty of giveaways for both exclusive merchandise and also for Free Bets.

SportsAdda, a site that has gained fame for its expert reviews on sports betting sites, has some kind words for Sportsbet.io, as captured in their review video below.

Sportsbet.io Review by SportsAdda

Sportsbet.io is considered the #1 crypto-currency sportsbook. The site is available in 10 languages – English, Portuguese, Turkish, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Thai, German and Vietnamese. This gives it a wide and diverse audience across the world.

The betting platform is owned and operated by mBet Solutions NV, and offers a wide selection of competitive odds on different sporting markets as well over a thousand casino games. The website is very easy to navigate.

Sportsbet.io has many years of working with sports betting across many platforms. With the use of Yolo Group bitcoin gaming platform, the site continues to deliver a quality experience for bookies who are looking for a great place to put their wagers in. Online gamers have given five-star reviews to the site, recommending Sportsbet.io to both casual and serious bettors, as well as lovers of casino games.

Sportsbet.io’s dedication to sports extends to its high-profile sponsorships and partnerships. It was an official partner of Watford FC (June 2019) in the English Premier League, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (October 2019) and São Paulo FC (July 2020) in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. It also secured a three-year contract with Southampton FC to become their Main Club Partner for the 2020/21 season.

What makes Sportsbet.io unique?

Sportsbet.io allows users to deal in crypto-currency or other specified currencies to make deposits or withdrawals from their wallets. It offers a wide variety of crypto-currencies and at the same time provides standard currencies such as Indian Rupees, Canadian Dollars, and many others, for making transactions, as shown here.

Free-bet promotions

Sportsbet.io gives variety of offers to help users make the best of their bets. A quick look at their promotion page shows offers such as Price Boost, Multi Master, Monthly Clubhouse Raffle, Weekly Free-bets and many more.

On the Weekly Free-bet promotion, users stand a chance to win up to Ksh10 million in Bitcoin. The company runs two popular free-bet campaigns that players can take advantage of and win massive cash prizes weekly. They include 4-3 Free and 6-6 Free Campaigns:

4-3 Free Bet

Playing a 4-3-Free is essentially the same as placing a BetBuilder Bet. You have four questions based on one match. Think of them as markets, with three (3) or more possible answers. Think of them as selections and all you need to do is submit your answers for all four (4) questions.

Prizes

If you answer correctly to all four questions, you will get a $50 Free Bet*. If you answer correctly to three questions, you will get a $10 Free Bet*. Prizes are paid out in Bitcoin only.

*Free Bets are paid out the next day by 15 GMT.

*Multi accounting disqualifies all your entries.

*Other terms apply. Read more from Terms and Conditions.

Find the details here.

6-6 Free Bet

Playing Bet Free-6-6 is essentially the same as placing a Multi Bet. You have six (6) matches and all you need to do is predict the Correct Score for all of them. Based on your six (6) Correct Score predictions, Sportsbet.io will also generate your picks for Match Result and Over/Under 2.5 Goals.

Prizes

If you get all six Correct Score, you will get $100,000 worth in Bitcoin. If you get six Match Results or Over/Under 2.5 Goals correct and miss at least one Correct Score prediction, then your consolation prize is a $10 Free Bet worth in Bitcoin. You will get 2 x $10 Free Bets worth in Bitcoin if you get six Match Results and six Over/Under 2.5 Goals correct and miss at least one Correct Score.

General terms

*Prizes are paid out in Bitcoin only.

*The value of the prizes in Bitcoin may vary from week to week depending on the price fluctuation.

*Prizes are paid out the next day by 15 GMT.

*Multi accounting disqualifies all entries.

*Other terms apply, read more from Terms and Conditions.

Find the details here.

Official betting partner of Arsenal FC

Sportsbet.io placed its name and brand alongside one of the biggest clubs in world sport when it confirmed its three-season partnership with Arsenal FC at the beginning of the 2020/21 English Premier League season. The deal makes Sportsbet.io the Official Betting Partner of Arsenal FC, prominently featuring its logo at Emirates Stadium during Arsenal official home games and throughout digital club promotion.

Like most sportsbooks, Sportsbet.io offers Slot games, Live Dealer Casino and Poker. It has also catered for the Kenyan market by offering over 1,000 games, including popular slot games, all the table game variants, live casino, jackpot games, and scratch cards powered by top game providers such as OneTouch, Quickspin, Play’n Go, Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, Endorphina and so much more. Further, the site has fantastic launch promotions and cashback offers on casino games.

A sportsbook might not be known for its casino experience, but in 2020, it took out the AskGamblers players choice award for #1 Casino. Not bad for the #1 Crypto-currency sportsbook in the world.

One of the sporting markets Sportsbet.io really excels in is soccer. Whether real soccer or simulated, there is something here for soccer fans. There is a wide selection of markets and betting types to choose from on every game.

The usual suspects are available to Bet On, Over and Under, Correct Score, Handicaps, Draw No Bet and so much more to keep the soccer fan happy and busy. Live betting is there, upcoming and outrights of various soccer tournaments and local and international leagues, including the English Premier League.

We tried Price Boost out, and it turned out to be a winning surprise. Price Boost allowed us to place a bet on any market offer, with our odds being boosted, giving us the chance to win more money than you would normally.

We were able to use Price Boost daily, with a cool down period of 24 hours. You need to wait until the countdown is over so you can re-use it. To access Price Boost, you can do so under “My Bets” in the Price Boost tab. You can choose to boost a single selection or a single selection within a Multi.

How to register for a Sportsbet.io account in Africa

Click on this link https://a1.adform.net/C/?bn=50178050 Go to “Create Account” on the home screen. Enter your username, password, email address and confirm your date of birth. An activation link for your account will be sent to your email. Click on the link to confirm your email and you will be registered with Sportsbet.io. You can create an account using our Facebook, Twitter, Line, or Telegram accounts for registration.

Why Sportsbet.io is your to-go-to betting site

Sportsbet.io has an extremely user-friendly interface. Matches across the video link are segregated under different tabs across the home screen. One of the prime features of Sportsbet.io is that it provides users with a wide variety of sports from around the world. A user can select any game to place their bets on.

The minimum and maximum amounts permitted by Sportsbet.io is $20 and $200, respectively. Deposit and withdrawals are easy to make. There is a wide selection of methods to deposit and withdraw money – a big plus for its users.

Live and upcoming matches are listed under the respective sports tab for the users to choose from. In addition, Sportsbet.io allows its users to enjoy a wide variety of live casino games alongside other popular non-casino games. These features can be found at the bottom of the page.