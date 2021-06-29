Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

Rebuilding railway transport in Kenya: Milestones and ongoing works by Kenya Railways

Inside the Madaraka Express first-class coach.

Photo credit: Kenya Railways

Kenya Railways has embarked on revitalising rail transport in the country through the development of an integrated rail network featuring increased efficiency and safety. The corporation is driven by the vision of becoming a world-class provider of rail services.

