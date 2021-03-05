Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to Molo Sub-County Hospital

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet continues to support Kenya’s health system through numerous donations.

On Thursday, March 4, this socially responsible company provided medical equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to the Molo Sub-County Hospital in Nakuru.

The donated equipment included hospital beds, bedside lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters and infant incubators.

Dr Bernard Warui, the Medical Superintendent at the hospital, narrated how the facility was struggling as they lacked basic items like beds, and thanked Mozzart for the donation.

“From deep inside my heart, I want to thank Mozzart. They have proved to be a genuine company that cares for the plight of Kenyans,” he said.

“We had an empty room with no beds and other necessary medical equipment because we lacked funds, but through Mozzart, we now can afford a smile as the people of Molo and Nakuru are going to benefit,” he added.

Mr Kefa Omuyoma, the hospital’s board representative, also expressed gratitude. He said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mozzart, not just for the donation to our hospital, but also for the good job they have been doing in different hospitals and communities around the country. We are very delighted to receive this equipment that will go a long way in improving healthcare in this region.”

Mozzart’s CSR Representative Cyprian Aluda emphasised the company’s commitment to empower Kenyans, saying: “I would like to thank Molo for the warm welcome. As Mozzart, we are a listening organisation and have always been willing to support community projects. We have focused on healthcare and water projects from last year, as we believe these two are very important.”

He added: “We hope our donations will make a change in the lives of the people of Molo and Nakuru at large.”

Between November 2020 and now, Mozzart has donated essential medical equipment to 18 different hospitals across the country. The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub-County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Centre, Mukuru Health Centre, Dandora 2 Health Centre, Kakamega Referral Hospital, Waithaka Health Centre, Vihiga County Referral Hospital, Yala Sub-County Hospital and now the Molo Sub-County Hospital.

More hospitals are lined up to benefit in the coming weeks.