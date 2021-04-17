Unveiling the National Information Platform for Food and Nutrition Security in Kenya

On April 19, 2021, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis will launch the National Information Platform for Food and Nutrition (NIPFN).

NIPFN is an international initiative of the European Commission, supported by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The platform brings together information from various institutions that have an impact on nutrition outcomes. One of the key issues it responds to is lack of a harmonised platform for nutrition-related information.

While various institutions and organisations generate and utilise nutrition-related information, there is a gap as information is not mainstreamed. The platform aims to address this gap by developing a repository which consolidates nutrition-related data and further utilises it to develop evidence-informed decisions and policies.

NIPFN aims to build the capacity of key actors and institutions by:

Creating a platform that brings together relevant information;

Strengthening the capacity of people within relevant institutions to track progress in meeting nutrition-related commitments;

Building the capacity of policymakers and programme planners to use the evidence for making decisions.

The initiative therefore focuses on both people and products. Products in this case refers to reports, statistical summaries, policy briefs, a repository of data and a web portal with information, while people refers to the generators and users of data and stakeholders in the lead institutions (KIPPRA and KNBS) and in other government organisations that generate and utilise nutrition data.

Some of the products to be unveiled during the launch include:

An Analysis on Nutritional Anthropometric Trends in Kenya. This report looks at the progress Kenya is making in reducing malnutrition and whether the nation is likely to achieve national and global targets. An Analysis of the National Progress and Household Characteristics Associated with Stunting. This report looks at some household characteristics that are highly linked with stunting in children as an implication of where the government can direct future efforts. Food Security Situation During COVID-19 Wave 1 and 2 Report. This report looks at the food security situation of Kenyans during the early onset of the COVID-19 in 2020. Review of Policies on Food Security and Nutrition. This report reviews food and nutrition policies and strategies in Kenya and summaries key findings.