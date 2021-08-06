Here's a university that won't disappoint in helping you build your career

By Christine Mutegi

We all desire to study in a student-focused institution; one that gives us the best value and a memorable campus experience.

With a big number of higher learning institutions in Kenya today, choosing the most appropriate university can be such a demanding task. It is imperative for both parents and students to conduct due diligence to establish the credibility of an institution.

Zetech University is a leading private university in Kenya, offering Master’s, Bachelor’s, diploma and certificate programmes in the areas of ICT, business, engineering, media, education, social sciences and hospitality.

Its conception dates back to 1999, when it was established as a centre for ICT training. Zetech grew steadily, eventually achieving accreditation by the Commission for University Education, and ISO 9001:2015 certification. Today, the university takes pride in its three campuses and over 67,000 alumni.

Zetech lives up to its motto – Invent Your Future – by heavily investing in technology and ICT. This saw it be one of the few universities that quickly transitioned to and sustained Open Distance E-learning throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides maintaining uninterrupted studying in unprecedented times, the open and distance learning approach offers students much flexibility and choices in terms of what, when, at what pace, where, and how they prefer to study.

Zetech University upholds partnerships and collaborations with industry players. This lays a foundation for supporting innovation, dissemination of knowledge, boosting research and community empowerment, and ultimately contributes towards economic growth.

A partnership with the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs has seen the university become part of the Ajira Digital Kenya; an initiative by the government to enhance employability among youths.

This partnership has midwifed the birth of Zetech Ajira Club, which has over 2,000 registered and trained students. The university has also partnered with CEMES and Tharaka Nithi County Government to mentor its students through internships and equip them with employable skills.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Njenga Munene, says the university’s partnerships across various sectors benefit students by preparing them to align their skills with the prevailing job market needs. The partnerships also place the university on the radar and make it a preferred institution.

Given the current economic challenges in the country, Zetech has ensured that it not only offers competitive tuition fees, but also provides for flexible payment terms. Moreover, students that represent Zetech University through sports receive academic sponsorships from the institution. Additionally, both government and self-sponsored degree students admitted to Zetech University are eligible for funding by the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

The university is founded on quality control and improvement. Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) for Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs, Dr Alice Njuguna, assures new students that programmes offered at the institution either meet or surpass the expectations outlined by the Commission of University Education (CUE) and requirements of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MOHEST).

“All the courses offered are subjected to continuous improvement to ensure they align with the needs of the industry. Take advantage of Zetech University’s September 2021 intake and experience a premier campus experience that will unlock unlimited opportunities for research, integrating innovation and technology,” she says.