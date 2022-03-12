Young Turks regroup in August poll juggernaut

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga with governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) during a political rally at Machakos town on March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • The question of how many baskets of votes these reform warriors of yesteryear will deliver to Raila is beside the point.
  • The issue is that their voices and history will burnish Azimio's credentials a lot. 

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) crew styles itself as "hustlers" and their Azimio opponents as "dynasts". There are many problems in that narrative, of course. For instance, what does Musalia Mudavadi, an UDA principal, owe his political career to other than an accident of birth? 

