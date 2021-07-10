Why many emails never get to target inbox

Email user

Gmail and Yahoo have developed sophisticated anti-spam technologies that corral and quarantine spammers. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Many emails do not get to the intended destination.
  • Several reasons will prevent an email from getting to its intended recipient.

About half of the world population, or 4 billion people, use emails to communicate and transact business — many of them daily. Much of the world’s official communication is through email.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  2. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  3. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Winners and losers in the new scramble for the soul of Mt Kenya 

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Let’s fully back Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.