Why Google sends you no bill for Gmail

When you exchange emails with a friend, note that Google is the third person in that exchange.

By  Sam wambugu

What you need to know:

  • When it launched Gmail in 2004, Google offered each of its Gmail account holders two megabytes of space for emails.
  • Then came a swathe of new products, including Google Calendar, Google Contacts, Google Maps, Google Docs, Google Photos, and more — all at no fee.

Ever wondered why Google never sends you a bill at the end of the month for using their services? The popular belief is that it makes money from advertisements on its website and on its other products you use.

