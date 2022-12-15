Why are there so many typos in ‘Nation’?

Reading the Nation has become, somewhat painful and irritating. Why are there so many typos? Isn’t there someone who proofreads before the paper is printed.

-- Dr Themina Kader, Malindi

Public Editor: Dr Kader points out, as an example, the headline “Why US government backs outocrats and despots” (Saturday Nation, November 12, 2022, page 29). The headline has since been corrected in the online version of the story to read “Why US government backs autocrats and despots.” Typos occur because of a variety of reasons. But there is no excuse for making them. What is important is to correct the typos as soon as they are identified and to take steps to avoid typos or eliminate them altogether.

***

Philip Gachoka was never Kikuyu MP

Columnist Eric Ng’eno had the following words in his column “PS nominee, fond memories of debating club and a reflection on names and their meanings” (Saturday Nation, November 12, 2022, page 17): “… back to Kikuyu, the constituency, not the town, which in those days had been represented by the honourable Philip Gachoka, the predecessor of Paul Muite.” Kikuyu Constituency was never at any time represented by the late Philip Gachoka who hailed from Murang’a and was a close ally of Kenneth Matiba.

--Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

Public Editor: Mr Mungai is right. Paul Muite was Kikuyu MP from 1992 until 2007 when Lewis Nguyai Ng’ang’a took over from him. Muite’s predecessor was Peter Kabibi Kinyanjui who was first elected in 1983. Gachoka died without ever becoming an MP.

***

It is Lord Coe, not Mr Coe

Whilst welcoming the reprieve on the doping ban, I am staggered by the inaccurate report in the Daily Nation of December 2, 2022. Four times the report referred to the President of the World Athletics Council as “Mr Coe”. I expected the reporter to have a basic understanding of the Council and be aware that Lord Coe has been a member of the UK’s House of Lords for over 20 years.

--Graham Girvan, Kimilili

***

I’m an avid and ardent of your column Public Editors Notebook in the Daily Nation. My English has improved greatly.