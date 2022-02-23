When projects become big politics

Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame at State House, Nairobi on February 3, 2022. 

Photo credit: PSCU
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • In the 2008 Kenya post-election violence, Ugandan trucks were attacked in the Rift Valley and western regions.
  • It seems Kampala sees the railway, especially from Nairobi to Nakuru and on to Kisumu, as risky.

On February 3, Rwandan President Paul Kagame visited with Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi. He posted a tweet about which, as of Tuesday, had received 20,300 Likes and 3,001 Retweets. 

