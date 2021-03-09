What were the 'graduands' celebrating?

graduation

Graduation should inspire the deepest sense of under-achievement and humility. 

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Philip Ochieng

What you need to know:

  • The university is the foundation stone, the infrastructure, as it were, of awareness.
  • Graduation, therefore, should inspire the deepest sense of under-achievement and humility; a quest, an unrest, a curiosity, a craving, an unquenchable passion for learning; a yearning to master all the main intellectual currents of all nations and all epochs.

A Nairobi event this week reminded me of Celebration of Awareness, a small book by Ivan IIIich, the great American educator. He called it so because he based it on a speech he once made at a university graduation ceremony.

