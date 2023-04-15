Unpacking Kenya’s complex youth crisis

On Friday, Mountain leaders trooped to Nyeri to discuss the youth drug abuse in the region. Very good presentations were made, which highlighted high youth unemployment and increasing drugs uptake in the region.

The forum rekindled some memories of youth matters in the region. I once went to campaign at a shopping centre that neighbours the Aberdare forest. The area is lush green and tea is its cash crop. I found thousands waiting for me.

I was surprised when my aides urged me to speak in Kiswahili as opposed to Kikuyu, as a majority of the audience was non-Kikuyu. I made an attempt to speak in the local language and, sure enough, the crowd waved to indicate that I switch to Kiswahili.

On further inquiry, I was informed that the immigrants had been employed to pick tea.

“But why not employ local youths?” I inquired.

The answer was unanimous; the local youth could not agree to do such physically exacting work.

A second incident was equally revealing of the state of the Mountain's changing economic dimension and what that says about youth unemployment and drug abuse problem.

It is exactly 2 pm on a weekday and the election campaigns are hot in central Kenya. A candidate has convened a public baraza and about 3,000 persons have congregated in the village.

The candidate intends to give Sh100 to each attendee as an “allowance” for attending the meeting. Now, if a person can stop his or her day-to-day activities to attend a meeting and get Sh100, most likely he or she lies at the bottom of the pyramid. Right?

Something suddenly happens that seems to puncture this conclusion. The speaker introduces an actor to a popular vernacular TV station.

The crowd goes wild.

What does the undulation imply? Everyone has access to a TV set and electricity, notwithstanding their supposed poverty.

The third revelation happens while I’m Governor. Counties manage village polytechnics, which offer training in such areas as plumbing and carpentry. The costs are minimal, but data show each institution has an average of six graduates annually.

So, why have the youth shunned village polytechnics?

Finally, data from the 2019 population census show declining birth rates in the region.

A deeper understanding reveals that a Central Kenya youth, poverty notwithstanding, is sophisticated. He is not the traditional Standard Eight dropout. These educated youths are highly socialised into formal sectors that require brains as opposed to low-skilled muscle.

They are also highly exposed. That explains why they can identify key TV celebrities. Most have smartphones and a social media presence. Their desires and dreams are aligned with an emerging international youth ethos.

Expecting these youths to engage in low-skilled work is like urging them to listen to Muhiki wa Mikosi by Joseph Kamaru, whereas they want Mumbi, by Samido.

Expensive drinks

They have grown up watching society embrace expensive drinks. Since they do not have money, they indulge in second-generation alcohol consumption.

So, what is the remedy? First, sectors that render formal job opportunities need to expand. These youths have been socialised to join that formal sector since high school and college.

They want to work in a sector where they will pay NHIF, NSSF and tax to KRA like everyone else. Policies that can create an enabling environment for industries to be established are vital.

Second, this generation has been socialised in urban life, not rural settings. That explains the rural-urban migration and low primary school enrolment in Central Kenya.

This urbanisation is behind the falling fertility rates among Central Kenya women and this will not be reversed. When women join urban ranks, the incentive to have large families falls due to exacting urban expectations.

This means both county and national governments must invest in Central Kenya's urban areas. Better urban roads, stadiums, sewerage systems and educational services are needed. These will create jobs that will absorb these youths and reduce youth alcoholism.

Third, polytechnics need to be reformed. The word “village” itself can be dropped and the name is given a youth-friendly feel. Youth-relevant courses like smartphone repairs, music and talent, and business and international linkages can be explored. But the decision on relevant courses should be made by the youths through a survey, not by policymakers.

Fourth, international job opportunities for the youth should be explored. Have you ever wondered why despite sad stories in the media about working conditions in Saudi Arabia the youth still want to travel?

What many don’t realise is, besides the salary, boarding a plane is in itself an attraction. The youth want to travel and get that exposure. They see “neat and sleek streets” of these countries in social media and want to experience them.

Hence the tide towards advanced countries cannot be stopped or blocked. It can only be harnessed and made safer by the government.

This can be done through bilateral labour migration agreements. South Korea has signed such pacts with several Asiatic countries like China and the Philippines. There is also the United Nations ‘Global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration’, which was adopted by the General Assembly in December 2018. Kenya can use these instruments to send jobless youths to such countries as Canada and Australia.

Finally, there is a place for youth programmes that offer short-term employment and training. In the 1930s, the US economy slumped. President Franklin D. Roosevelt came up with “The new deal”, which included the “National Youth Administration”.

The plan offered work and education for youths between 16 and 25. It focused on construction and repair projects. By the time the programme was ending in 1944, it had helped millions of youths to get back to school and join the formal sector.

Counties can replicate such a model.