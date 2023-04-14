Gachagua fires warning as he chairs meeting on illicit brews, drug abuse

President William Ruto has vowed to deal with anyone who derails his government's efforts to fight illicit brews and drug abuse.

Dr Ruto has warned National Government Administration Officers, the police and leaders against colluding with cartels that have been abetting the menace in various parts of the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday said Dr Ruto had instructed all government officials to support efforts to eradicate the sale of illicit brews and drugs among the youth.

"President William Ruto has given me very clear instructions that I must tell you that anybody who stands in between the government and him in dealing with this menace must give way," Mr Gachagua said.

Mr Gachagua on Friday chaired a meeting with administration officers, governors, police bosses, MPs, woman representatives and senators from the Central Kenya region.

The meeting that was held at Central regional commissioner Fredrick Shisia's official residence in Nyeri town brought together all the leadership from Nyandarua, Murang'a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Kiambu counties.

The meeting is meant to draft regulations that will assist the President to issue a directive on how to curb the high consumption of illicit brews and drug abuse in the region.

"One of the ways of undermining the President is working in cahoots with the people who are selling drugs and protecting those who are selling alcohol that is killing our people. The other way is by collecting commissions and tokens every week from drug peddlers," Mr Gachagua warned while opening the meeting.

'Drugs to our children'

"The president has told me to tell you that it will never happen at all and we must live up to the oath of office. We cannot be part of the criminal syndicate that is selling illicit brews and drugs to our children," he added.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Inspector General Japhet Koome and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa also attended the meeting.

Top officials from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) were also present.

"Resolutions that will be made here in Mt Kenya region will set the pace for the rest of the country. This forum will be a defining moment. As an OCS, you must know that from now, it is not business as usual," the DP warned.

Mr Gachagua said that President Ruto expects a comprehensive report by 7pm Friday, April 14, 2023.