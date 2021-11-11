Try options to decongest courts

Martha Koome

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Lady Justice Martha Koome during Supreme Court sitting on November 9, 2021 over Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal mention.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Our society is like a pawpaw which is rotting from the inside. From the outside, it is all yellow and glorious.
  • It is only when the black ooze of putrefaction leaks out that we begin to see the horrors inside. 

November, I fear, might be my month of suffering: Lamentations, gnashing of teeth, a private valley of iniquity, character development on steroids.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.