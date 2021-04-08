The sins of the father shouldn’t be visited upon the son or vice versa

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto is vaccinated against Covid-19 at his Karen office in Nairobi recently. There is no evidence of a connection between him and the importation of Sputnik V vaccine.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

It is Thursday, January 18, 2001. Bob Kioko, the host of the Nation FM (now defunct) Changamka talk show, allows a Mr Maina to go on air. He describes him as “a regular contributor”.

