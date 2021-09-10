The hits and misses after two weeks of efforts to restore peace in Ol Moran

It has been a tough two weeks for us at Ol Moran. Despite a slow start, we have plenty of committed security personnel on the ground. However, coordination could be better.

Humanitarian efforts by the county, the Red Cross, the national government and well-wishers are evident and more are welcome. We are working from three main centres – the Catholic Mission, the Deliverance church and the Ol Moran Polytechnic.

While rebuilding of torched houses has begun, trust between communities is badly eroded. The wounds are too fresh for meaningful dialogue to take place. Also, and sadly, schools such as Tumaini, Miharati, Meregwet and Survey remain closed. Parents and teachers don’t feel confident enough to return the children to class.

The Interior ministry has created a new sub-county, paving the way for a police division, and upgrading of police posts to stations at Survey, Luniek and Nagum centres. Commendably, it all took less than a day.

Kenya Power has restored supply to the police station, which had been disconnected for non-payment. The State Department for Infrastructure is working on the road to Ol Moran from Sipili and the segment further on, towards Luniek, will be next. My government is also working hard to improve roads.

Some things are, however, difficult for me as a civilian to understand. It took several days and a lot of persuasion to retrieve the body of a man who was murdered at Nagum and his truck burned. Sadder still, the whereabouts of his companion remain unknown.

Problematic coverage

The bandits torched Mr Abdalla’s home at 3pm Monday, with security forces on the ground. They did the same with a classroom at Meregwet primary a day later.

The news coverage is also problematic. Laikipia is nearly the size of the central province. The problem area is a part of the Ol Moran division. So, the portrayal of the whole county as being engulfed in violence is completely inaccurate as more than 95 per cent of the county is peaceful and people are proceeding with their normal lives.

So, while coverage triggered action, it has badly dented enthusiasm in tourism and investments. Also, the daily press statements by senior officials often don’t match what we see on the ground. Are all the bandits flushed out? Absolutely not. Is calm restored? Partially. Do the bandits have better weapons than the security forces? Tell it to the birds!

I have said here before that this cyclical violence requires a rethink of our long-term strategy. Yes, police operations must and will continue. But we need to do more!

First, we must incentivise the youth in these areas to obtain skills other than herding.

Second, market and trading centres such as Ol Moran, Luoniek, Tangulbei, Churo, Suguta Marmar, Ewaso and Oldonyiro need to be brought back to life, so that they can attract businesses and create jobs.

Third, governments must make targeted investments to create alternative livelihoods. Finally, civic empowerment, governance and political accountability must be enhanced to change mindsets and win hearts.