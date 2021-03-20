The high cost of Magufuli error

John Pombe Magufuli

Tanzania's ruling party CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli delivers his speech during a campaign rally in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Oct. 21, 2015.

Photo credit: File | Xinhua/Etienne Versaevel

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

Unlike Kenya, sages, or “philosopher-kings,” have generally ruled Tanzania. That’s until President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli. President Magufuli was arguably the most educated of that elite group, but his PhD in chemistry didn’t help his understanding of Covid-19.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.