Ten things good people must do

Martin Wambora

Council of Governors (CoG) Chair and Governor of Embu County Hon. Martin Wambora during a past media briefing. 
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Every piece of spending should be like a move in chess; it must capture a meaty piece.
  • A government that does not see far, or is not insanely ambitious, is of little value.

The highest, most terrifying and horrible juju in my tribe is a ceremony called the Curse of the Striking of the Goat. It is apocalyptic, a total wipe-out. In this curse, a suspect swears that, if he has stolen, then may he and the entirety of his lineage crumble like the roots of the ikobo banana (a plant with the botanical name Ensete ventricosum and which, probably, does not grow in your village).

