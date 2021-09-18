Taming the badlands of Laikipia County

Ol Moran

A woman wails next to her house that was reduced to rubble yesterday after bandits set homes ablaze in Ol Moran in Laikipia County on  September 4, 2021.


Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

I liked the way crack police units and special forces literally flooded the Ol-Moran area of Laikipia after bandit attacks erupted there recently. Yes, these were premeditated attacks, not clashes in the inter-communal sense we know them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.