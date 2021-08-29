Ruto: Trappings of power just a trap

Ruto’s security

Officers from the Administration Police Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB) are shown around Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen after taking over security details from GSU G company who were guarding the residence.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Humiliation has been on the political wall all along. But why do our politicians not ever learn?
  • How many MPs have had their security details interfered with in the recent past or demoted from house committees?

In Borana community, future wives prepared for their new homes by making crochet from pre-pubescent phase. A secretive exercise whose handiwork is only revealed at marriage. Every woman designed a unique pattern for her home that is jealously guarded. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.